Arvind Kejriwal Assures Of No Shortage Of Food And Shelter For The Needy Amid Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, April 15 assured of no shortage of food and shelter for the poor people in the national capital amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the Delhi government is feeding around 10 lakh people every day. He added that till now, they have provided free ration to 75 lakh people.

He further wrote in Hindi, "We have arranged shelters for thousands of people. Several poor persons do not come to know about any government schemes. We thank the media for informing us about such poor people. Our government schemes would reach every poor person."

हम रोज़ 10 लाख लोगों को खाना खिलाते हैं, 75 लाख लोगों को मुफ़्त राशन दिया। हज़ारों बेघरों के लिए छत का इंतज़ाम किया



लोग इतने गरीब हैं, कई लोगों को सरकारी इंतज़ाम का पता ही नहीं चलता। थैंक यू मीडिया, ऐसे ग़रीबों के बारे में हमें बताने के लिए। हर गरीब तक सरकारी इंतज़ाम पहुँचायेंगे https://t.co/pk5QdiNdYQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2020

In another tweet, he added, "Some labourers got together at Yamuna bank. We have made arrangements for their food and shelter. We have issued orders for their immediate shifting from there to a shelter home. There is no shortage of food and shelter. If someone finds any hungry or homeless person, please inform us."

यमुना घाट पर मज़दूर इकट्ठा हुए। उनके लिए रहने और खाने की व्यवस्था कर दी है। उन्हें तुरंत शिफ़्ट करने के आदेश दे दिए हैं।



रहने और खाने की कोई कमी नहीं है। किसी को कोई भूखा या बेघर मिले तो हमें ज़रूर बतायें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2020

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,933 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,197 active cases. While 392 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,344 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

