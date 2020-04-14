'Do Not Believe In Rumours, Follow Lockdown Norms Strictly': Kejriwal's Appeal To People

Amid the extension of nationwide lockdown till 3 May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the citizens of the state to refrain from believing in rumours and urged them to strictly follow the lockdown. He told citizens that the extension was necessary to flatten the curve and to protect more people from contracting the infection.

"If the lockdown ends today and regular activities resume in the country, then Coronavirus will spread on a massive scale each one of us will be infected. If we refuse to stay inside our homes and follow the lockdown norms till May 3, then this effort of 21 days will be a waste," CM Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister assured the people that the government will provide them with every necessity and ensure that the citizens face no trouble during the lockdown period. Acknowledging that many migrants are waiting to return to their hometowns until things are normal, Kejriwal said that it is in their best interest to stay wherever they are for the next three weeks.

Advice against rumours

Arvind Kejriwal also said during such times some people may try to deceive others by spreading rumours and creating chaos. He advised people to not believe them and stay indoors.

"Please do not believe in any rumours and continue to stay in your homes. If you do not follow norms, there will be chaos in the country and we will lose in our fight against the pandemic. If there is any need, we will make every provision. Please reach out to us," he said.

Kejriwal said, during this period of lockdown, the country has to stand together and protect themselves and their families.

