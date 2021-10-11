Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Concern On Coal Shortage In Power Plants; CM Writes To Centre

Speaking on the ongoing reports of coal shortages in power plants, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the situation is critical and the states are writing about it to the Central Government. While addressing the media on Monday, Kejriwal was quoted as saying that, "we are all working together to improve the situation."

His remarks came under the recent reports of major shortages in the National Capital due to the shortage of coal in power plants across the country. Meanwhile, Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Monday addressed the media on power supply issues and said that there is a huge shortage of coal accumulation in thermal power plants. Claiming a similar issue in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Jain said that National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has cut supply to 50 per cent from every plant. Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had slammed Power Minister RK Singh for 'undermining' the looming coal crisis in India. Apart from the Delhi government, several other states have also complained of a major shortage of coal.

Arvind Kejriwal writes a letter to PM Modi

Earlier on October 9, Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outlined the issue of coal shortages, and further sought his personal intervention. He also highlighted that the coal shortages have been prevailing since the month of August and September and this is affecting the power generating plants supplying energy to Delhi.

Providing further details on the same, the Delhi government asserted that the power plants which supply electricity to Delhi have the stock for one or two days after which a complete blackout will be witnessed in the national capital. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had cautioned of a complete blackout in Delhi after a period of two days, further asserting that the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not have adequate amounts of coal. Meanwhile, refuting such reports, Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday stated that there will be no power shortage and coal supply will go on as usual. He also said that the government officials are monitoring the situation and such issues won't arise.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/Pixabay)