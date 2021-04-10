Arvind Kejriwal Rules Out Lockdown In Delhi Amid COVID Surge, Says New Restrictions Soon

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of a lockdown saying that new restrictions will be enforced soon. He also stated that the COVID vaccine stock of Delhi will last for the next 7 to 10 days.

'No lockdown in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, "If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, the age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centres on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon."

He opined that Delhi is experiencing the fourth wave of coronavirus and there is a need to speed up the vaccination process, monitor infection spread, and strengthen hospital management to control the increasing number of cases in the national capital.

Kejriwal informed, "Today also I held a review meeting at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) hospital. The Delhi government and all the hospitals are going to replicate the level of preparations we had in November last year when infections were increased during the third wave and the doctors, nurses and health professionals had successfully tackled the situation."

Kejriwal holds review meeting at LNJP Hospital

कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के केस बहुत तेज़ी से बढ़ रहे हैं, वैक्सिनेशन के साथ हमें संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकना है और हॉस्पिटल मैनेजमेंट को भी दुरुस्त रखना है। आज LNJP अस्पताल की तैयारियों का जायज़ा लिया।



अस्पतालों में सुविधाएं बढ़ा रहे हैं, दिल्ली के लोगों को कोई तकलीफ़ नहीं होने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/POtgxwuPsO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2021

At the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister was informed about the requirements of the hospitals. "During the meeting held today, I was updated on the requirements of the hospitals which we shall fulfil. We will not let Delhiites suffer," he asserted. Kejriwal was accompanied to the LNJP Hospital by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP spokesperson Raghav Chaddha.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that Delhi had registered 8,521 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the study, 39 people have died from the disease on Friday. However, with 1,45,384 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's daily new infections continue to grow. The total number of active cases in India has reached 10,46,631. It now accounts for 7.93% of all positive cases in the world.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI