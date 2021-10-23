Arvind Kejriwal Set To Visit Ayodhya On October 26 Ahead Of Diwali & Uttar Pradesh Polls

Ahead of Diwali and Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on October 26 for 'Ram Lalla Darshan'.

Earlier in March, Kejriwal had said that that his government will arrange for a free darshan for Delhi's senior citizens after the construction of the 'Grand Ram Temple' in Ayodhya. He had termed himself a 'Hanuman Bhakt' and explained the concept of 'Ram Rajya' founded on 10 principles. Citing most of his own government's schemes, Kejriwal had listed hunger-free, good education, good health facilities, free electricity, free drinking water, jobs, shelters for the homeless, women safety, respect for the elderly, and equality as the 'principles of Ram Rajya' - on which he claimed to have based his government.

Kejriwal's 'Hanuman Bhakt' quip

During the run-up to the Delhi polls in 2020, amid BJP's onslaught on AAP for the continued CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Arvind Kejriwal had come out as a 'Hanuman Bhakt'. Countering BJP's Hindutva push, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a Townhall and made public trips to Hanuman temples. While Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia backed the Shaheen Bagh protests, Kejriwal himself was silent on it - refusing to comment on it even after the conclusion of polls. Focusing on a campaign based on his government's schemes and 'soft Hindutva', Kejriwal was sworn in as CM for his third consecutive term in February 2020.

'Must Take Path Shown By Lord Ram'

On October 16, Kejriwal had said all must take the path shown by Lord Ram to alienate evil and bring harmony in the society. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Kejriwal was participating in the Sampurn Ramlila celebrations organized by Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel at the assembly premises. The ceremony was conducted in continuation of a new tradition started by the Speaker to celebrate all the festivals and traditions in the assembly premises.

"The initiative to celebrate Ramlila and then Dussehra here is remarkable. This is the victory of good over evil, of justice and righteousness over injustice. Amongst all of us, there is a Raavan in the form of evil. We must all take the Lord's path and bring out the Ram in us. Even in our society, we must alienate the evil and bring out harmony in the society," Kejriwal said.

(With Agency Inputs)