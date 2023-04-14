Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By CBI In Delhi Liquor Policy Case On April 16

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been asked to appear for questioning before the central agency on Sunday, April 16. Sources say the Delhi CM will be examined regarding acts of omission and commission in the liquor policy case.

According to sources, oral admission by an accused in the case regarding the role of the chief minister prompted the summons. Certain documents and a pen drive related to the excise policy have taken place in the presence of the chief minister, the sources claimed. The CBI plans to ask Kejriwal why a bureaucrat was given a hand-written note about the excise policy at his residence.

Sanjay Singh, leader of the Aam Aadmi party, reacting to the CBI summons against Arvind Kejriwal, said,“Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summons. I'd like to tell the PM - you and your Govt are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice.”

The CBI has summoned the Delhi CM at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case.

According to a PTI report, there are allegations that money raised from altering the Delhi liquor policy in favour of certain liquor dealers and the ‘South lobby’ was suspected to be pumped in for election purposes by the Aam Aadmi Party, which is being probed as part of the money trail, agency sources said. They added that the process of policy formulation and influence of South lobby, besides changes in the draft stages, was in the know of the chief minister, which makes it necessary to put questions to him.

Sources have stated that the final role of Kejriwal, whether as a witness or an accused, will be decided while filing a charge sheet in the case after considering multiple factors. As of now, the chief minister is expected to answer questions as a witness, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)