Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhi LG To Allow Chhath Puja Celebrations, BJP Welcomes Move

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in the National Capital at public places. Citing COVID-19 under control, the Chief Minister in his letter wrote that the people of Delhi celebrate the festival every year with a lot of hope. CM Kejriwal also referred to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajsthan where permissions to celebrate Chhath Puja have been granted.

Arvind Kejriwal's request to LG for Chhath Puja celebrations:

I have urged Hon’ble LG to allow Chhath pooja celebrations in Delhi. Corona is now in control and many other states have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/110ZZtpBMl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2021

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari reacts, says 'better late than never'

Manoj Tiwari, who was protesting outside CM Kejriwal's house with demands to allow the Chhath Puja celebration, expressed happiness over the request. "The stubbornness broke in front of the faith," BJP leader takes dig at Arvind Kejriwal

जय छठी मैया …आस्था के आगे ज़िद्द टूटी …



जितनी कहानी आज चिट्ठी में लिखे हो दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री जी ..ये सब प्रतिबंध लगाते याद नही था क्या ?



ख़ैर देर आए दूरस्त आए… चलो मिल कर छठ मनाए…छठी मैया की जय🙏



सब कोविड के नियमों अनुसार अनुशासित तरीक़े से छठ घाट पर मनाएँगे#छठयात्रा pic.twitter.com/9wBW8yCIvi — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) October 14, 2021

Manoj Tiwari rushed to hospital during a protest

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital after being hit by a water cannon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s residence. Manoj Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, was protesting against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) order of restricting the celebration of the Chhath Puja. In order to force the administration into taking back the order, Manoj Tiwari held a demonstration. During the outcry, which saw in participation a large number of people-including many BJP workers, Manoj Tiwari tried breaching the barricade put up by Delhi Police to prevent the protestors from moving towards Arvind Kejriwal's residence. In a bid to stop the BJP MP, the Police used water cannon which hit him.

Chhath Puja in Delhi: Earlier restrictions

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week had prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation. The BJP thereafter came forward to object to the decision. On the official Twitter handle, BJP Delhi said, "This year everything is going as usual, even the alcohol shops have been open without any restrictions but Chhath Puja celebration which takes place in November, has been put a ban on 1.5 months prior." The party added, "This is shameful."