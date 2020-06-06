COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal Warns Hospitals Against Black Marketing Of Beds, Assures Action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned the hospitals that are denying admission to coronavirus patients. Kejriwal alleged that some hospitals in the national capital are 'black-marketing' beds with the influence of their 'protectors from other parties'. He further said such hospitals will not be spared and strict action will be taken.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while briefing the media.

READ | Gradual decline in recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in last 11 days: Data

#WATCH Some hospitals are denying admission to #COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1usHkXJS15 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister further ordered the hospitals to provide treatment to all the COVID-19 patients. He also requested the people to allow him a few days to resolve their grievances to the latest Mobile App related queries. The app was launched last Tuesday to stop the alleged black marketing of beds. The information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals was made transparent to the people which created an uproar, said the Chief minister.

READ | Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah dies

"We launched a mobile App to stop the black marketing of beds. We thought of making the information about number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was uproar over it as if we committed a crime", Kejriwal said.

In order to stop the alleged black marketing of beds, the state government has decided to deploy one government medical professional at the reception of every private hospital. "This person will give us updates about beds and this will help in curbing on 'false refusal' on beds made by some hospitals involved in black marketing", Kejriwal declared.

The Delhi CM further order that no hospital will deny treatment to suspected COVID-19 cases if a patient arrives without confirmatory test results. The hospitals are advised to carry out the test of the patient and start the treatment accordingly, Kejriwal said.

READ | COVID-19 in Odisha : Death toll mounts to 8, cases cross 2,600

READ |Delhi govt receives over 7.5 L suggestions from people on reopening of city's borders