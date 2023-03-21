Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi On Delhi Budget: Why Are You Upset?

The Delhi budget has emerged as the newest flashpoint between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre. Scheduled to be tabled on Tuesday, the Delhi budget was stalled after the Lieutenant Governor's office flagged administrative concerns on the proposed budget keeping in view "the fiscal interest of the national capital territory". After the budget presentation got stalled, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him "not to stop the Delhi budget". "Why are you upset with the people of Delhi?" he wrote, according to ANI.

"It is the first time in the country's 75-year history that a state budget has been stopped. Why are you upset with the people of Delhi," CM Kejriwal wrote in his letter to PM Modi… https://t.co/NrljN9I8xW pic.twitter.com/b3mi81sMeq March 21, 2023

The Union Home Ministry and the Kejriwal-led Delhi government have been at odds on a number of issues. On Monday, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who took over after Manish Sisodia resigned his cabinet posts, tabled the outcome budget of the Kejriwal government and the economic survey of 2022-23.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, had raised certain concerns of an administrative nature on the proposed budget, keeping in view the fiscal interest of the National Capital Territory, on which MHA, vide its letter dated March 17, 2023, has requested that GNCTD resubmit the budget addressing these concerns before taking further action. The reply from GNCTD has been awaited for the last four days. For the benefit of the people of Delhi, the GNCTD should submit a reply immediately," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, Saurabh Bharadwaj, addressed the cancellation of the annual budget. "This is a conspiracy hatched by the central government. We were not informed. The centre is blocking the Delhi budget purposely."