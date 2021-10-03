Aryan Khan, 2 Other Sent To Police Custody: Details Of Cruise Drug Party Busted By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained.
After a 15-hour-long interrogation, the detainees were put under official arrest. Of the eight, three- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on October 3 and were remanded police custody till October 4. The other five-Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar - will be produced before the Court on October 4.
Details of the cruise and the party that was to take place
- An inaugural party was organized at Cordelia cruise on Saturday night.
- The cruise was to set sail from Mumbai at 8 PM. However, it set sail only post 3 AM last night.
- Schedule of what was to transpire on the cruise: music party, pool party, and techno music.
- Several high-profile DJs were invited to host the event.
- Aryan Khan was on the cruise with three more friends.
- From 10 AM onwards, those who were onboard queued up outside the Mumbai cruise terminal.
- They had complained of mismanagement.
- Boarding passes were to be issued from 2.30-4 for those who weren’t issued passes earlier.
- Around 1-2 PM was when the team of NCB raided the cruise.
- 1800 people had enrolled for the party.
- The cruise was to set sail from Mumbai, then the party would take place on high seas for two days. The team was to return back on Monday.
- 120 special guests were invited.
- Several bigger names and high-profile people were a part of the team - Instagram influencers, TV celebrities.
- People had travelled from across the country such as Delhi and Kolkata to be a part of the event.
- Booking for this cruise takes place through various platforms such as Bookmyshow and IRCTC, this time it was booked completely by Namas’cray
- Tickets for the cruise ranged from 80K-2L
- Inland waterways Pvt Ltd is the company that is looking after Cordelia cruise
- Jurgen Bailon, president, and CEO of Jalesh cruises issued a statement on the raids -"By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," the statement read.
- Namas’cray is known for organizing high profile parties on Cordelia cruise and also several high profile events at Goa