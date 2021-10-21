Aryan Khan & 7 Others' Judicial Custody Extended Till October 30 In NCB's Drugs Case

In a major development, a magistrate court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case till October 30. On Wednesday, special NDPS Court had rejected Aryan's bail application following which Aryan's legal team moved the Bombay High Court. The judicial custody has been extended of the accused persons as they failed to secure bail before the date of previous judicial custody which was till October 21.

The Bombay HC will now hear Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail pleas on October 26. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, a Bollywood starlet and daughter of actor Chunkey Panday, is being questioned by the NCB which is probing her chat exchanges with Aryan Khan, as per sources.

Special NDPS Court denies Bail; Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC

A special NDPS court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha. In the order copy accessed by Republic Media Network, the NCB while objected to bail stressed: "The evidence on record shows that prima-facie there is material to indicate that accused are parts of a larger network."

The NCB had accused Aryan Khan and his two companions of having a bigger role in international drug trafficking racket. "I have shown the WhatsApp chat, and in this WhatsApp chat, there is a specific referring of bulk quantity (of drugs). There are other WhatsApp chats I don't want to reveal in the open court but there is an exchange of foreign transactions which refers to hard drugs. The chats, if seen minutely, it will be known why the investigation is important and releasing these accused will influence the probe in the case," ASG Anil Singh had argued in an earlier hearing.

Meanwhile, after no relief from the Special NDPS court, Aryan Khan's legal team has moved the Bombay High Court. The court has agreed to hear the bail petition of Shah rukh Khan's son on Tuesday, October 26.

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route to Goa from Mumbai and seized drugs such as Cocaine, Charas, MDMA, Mephedrone, hydro phonic weed Rs 1,33,000 cash. It was as part of that bust that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, Munmun and 5 others were arrested. Since then, others have been investigated and arrested by NCB. Till now, 20 arrests have been made in the case.