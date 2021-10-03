Aryan Khan's Arrest Memo Accessed As Bollywood Star's Son Sent To 2 Day Custody

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The agency detained eight people on Saturday after raiding a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in which drugs such as MD, Cocaine, Hashish were found seized following which the detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai. As per NCB, three grams of cocaine, 22 MDMA pills, 21 grams of Charam and five grams MD have been recovered. The accused will be produced before the Killa court in Mumbai around 7 pm.

Republic Media network has accessed the memo of the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In the memo of arrest, NCB superintendent Visha Vijay Singh said that he places Aryan Khan "s/o Shah Rukh Khan" under arrest for the involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of contraband punishable under NDPS act.

The arrest has been made under sections 20(b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB also seized "13 gram of cocaine, 5 gram of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy) and Rs 1.33 lakh at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate Mumbai on 02.10.2021 in NCB Crime No. 94/2021."

Aryan Khan arrested; Sent to two-day police custody

Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till Monday, October 4. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested on Sunday. Soon after the arrest was confirmed, advocate Satish Maneshinde and SRK's legal team reached a Mumbai court.

During the hearing, NCB said, "An intelligence operation was carried in a cruise that departed from Mumbai for Goa. 22 officers got inside the argument, and conducted raids shocking to know that starting from 10 am till 2 AM in the night recovery is 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 23 grams of charas, 22 pills MDMA, and 1.33 lakhs INR." It added, "8 persons apprehended, three are before you. Others will be produced before the court in a day or two." Seeking Aryan's and others custody, NCB in an argument said " Custodial interrogation is required."

Advocate Satish Maneshinde who was representing Aryan Khan said that offences were bailable. He said that Aryan was invited to the ship as a special invitee. He didn't had a boarding pass or a cabin booked.