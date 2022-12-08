As BJP Breaks Own Record In Gujarat Elections, Why Is It Historic In National Politics?

As the vote counting for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections is underway, as per Election Commission, trends, BJP is leading in 154 seats, at the time this article is being written, leaving other major political parties behind by a huge margin. This is being considered majorly a historic victory, as the saffron party has been in power in the state for nearly three decades. The BJP might cross an all-time record of 127 seats, which they won in 2002 polls.

In Gujarat, the assembly elections were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and a voter turnout of 64.33% was recorded in the polls, however, the number was lower than in the 2017 polls. If BJP manages to win again, it would set a record of being one of the longest-ruling parties in a state, after the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which ruled the state of West Bengal for 34 years. In the previous assembly elections in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats whereas Congress emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

The western Indian state has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and C R Patil reached the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar as the party inched toward a landslide victory in the state.

BJP celebrates historic victory

On Thursday morning, celebrations broke out at BJP's Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar as the saffron party continues to maintain a significant lead over its opponents. BJP supporters were seen dancing to tunes inside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. While wearing scarves of the saffron party, BJP workers distributed sweets and congratulated each other as the party leads in initial trends. Sweets, scarves, and decor - the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to usher in another term in the western state after being in power for 27 years. Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil met CM Bhupendra Patel and fed him sweets after the party's stupendous victory in the Assembly election.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the BJP supporters said, "We are confident of BJP's win in Gujarat. The saffron party will gain more than 150 seats in the state."