As Centre Announces COVID Vaccine Boosters, Bihar Is Prepared To Provide 'precaution Dose'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big announcements concerning the vaccination drive in India, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday, December 25, said that the state is prepared to provide a 'precaution dose' of COVID vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

State Minister Mangal Pandey told ANI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced yesterday that precaution COVID-19 doses will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 with comorbidities. We are prepared for that."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made big announcements including vaccination for children from January 3 and booster doses for Corona warriors and people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Stating that about 9.70 crore COVID vaccination doses have been provided in Bihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, “Out of this, over five crore people have received their first dose. The ones who have received their second dose is also around four crores."

Health Minister Pandey further informed that for the people who have not received their vaccination doses yet, targeted COVID-19 vaccination drives are being conducted. “We are trying to make sure no one is left behind,” he added.

Coronavirus cases in Bihar

To date, Bihar has reported a total of 7,26,428 COVID cases with 12,094 deaths. The state has administered 9,69,20,290 COVID vaccine doses across 6,506 vaccination sites.

COVID situation in India

India on Sunday, December 26, reported 6,987 fresh Coronavirus infections with 7,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,41,72,12,301 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to experts, "Booster is the requirement of the time. When Delta hit the country, double vaccinated people were not susceptible as compared to people who have received a single dose. According to the UK, US data, there is a surge in infection but the death rate has relatively remained low. And so with a booster dose, people are protected from experiencing severe symptoms causing death."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI