As Coronavirus Cases Surge, Health Secy Urges States To Follow Protocols In Festive Season

With various festivals knocking on the doors of India, the Union Health Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja has written to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states and UTs and urged them to impose a local restriction. With upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter, and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Union Health Additional Secretary urged the states to limit mass gatherings.

Union Health Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja in her letter said, "The battle against Covid-19 is at a critical juncture, with the rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past."

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter, and Eid-ul-Fitr it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings."

'Follow local protocols and restrictions'

India is witnessing a continuous surge in Coronavirus cases. Union Health Ministry on March 24 in fact revealed that a new double mutant variant of COVID-19 has been identified in India. "Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States. Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyze the situation."

The Union Health Ministry also revealed that 15 to 20 percent of samples of Maharashtra do not match any previously catalogued VOCs.

"The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. Such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity. These mutations have been found in about 15-20% of samples and do not match any previously catalogued VOCs. These have been categorized as VOCs but require the same epidemiological and public health response of “increased testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, prompt isolation of positive cases & contacts as well as treatment as per National Treatment Protocol” by the States/UTs.

India registered 47,262 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. India also reported 275 deaths on March 23, the highest this year. Out of the total Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported 28,699 cases, but several other states continue to rise. Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh reported high numbers, apart from Maharashtra and Punjab. Maharashtra reported more than 100 deaths for the first time since December 16.

