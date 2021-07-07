As COVID Positivity Rate Remains High In Kerala, Union Health Secretary Suggests Measures

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy, suggesting measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Rajesh Bhushan has shared his concern towards Kerala's positivity rate which is still 10.3% in few districts and more than 10% in seven districts. These seven districts include Kannuar, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur. Apart from an overall decline in cases in Kerala, he told that two districts are again recording an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past four weeks in the state.

The Union Health Secretary has also put his focus on the number of deaths and testing in Kerala. Kollam and Wayanad have shown an increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 for the past four weeks. Thrissur and Malappuram have reported more than 70 deaths in one week. However, Thiruvantharpuram has reported a slight decline in the number of deaths .

Suggestions by Rajesh Bhushan to control COVID-19 in Kerala

After giving the proper analysis of the COVID-19 situation of Kerala, Rajesh Bhushan has suggested some ways to control the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala. He urged the Kerala chief secretary to take the following measures at the earliest,

Strict Containment Measures to be taken

As per MoHFW guidelines, it is important for the Kerala government to plan containment measures and implement them strictly so that the situation comes under control. Further, he says that action should be taken to trace the close contact of positive cases and to immediately isolate or quarantine them.

Increase in RT-PCR Testing and Vaccination

For early identification, the state should boost its COVID-19 testing in the districts with more than 10% cases. Preferably, he focused on the RT-PCR test and told the state to maintain the positivity rate below 5% in all the districts. Vaccination should ramp up on a priority basis for all the citizens above the age group of 18+ and the strategies should be made for effective utilization of vaccines.

Proper Healthcare Infrastructure Planning

The state should plan for the augmentation of healthcare infrastructure if the bed occupancy is more than 40%. The logistics of healthcare facilities should be planned according to the geographical spread of the pandemic. The state should also mention the timely disclosure of all infrastructure availability on public portals or social media in order to avoid misinformation.

Appropriate Health Management

Proper clinical management should be done in order to identify the weak spot in the COVID-19 management, so that adequate action can be taken at the right time.

Following COVID-19 Protocols

Heavy fines should be charged to people who violate the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing masks in public places.

The union health secretary also requested the state to share actions taken so far in order to stop the spread of the virus as per the directions under the Disaster Management Act by MHA.

(PTI/@ANI-TWITTER)