As India Set Eyes On 5G, PM Modi Says 6G To Be Launched By End Of This Decade

With India set to launch 5G services in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country will launch 6G by the end of this decade. He made the announcement, addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing on August 25.

PM Modi encouraged the Hackathon participants to work on new innovations and solutions and said, "Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage."

This comes after Union minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated on August 25, that 5G will be rolled out by October 2022. He also said that all the steps for a smooth implementation of 5G are being taken in a systematic way. "As all of you are aware the spectrum auction was successfully concluded. The letters for harmonization frequency allocation have been issued well in time and simultaneously we have all been working for simplifying the right of way and installation processes," he said.

‘New challenges are seeking innovative solutions’: PM Modi

PM Modi also appealed to the young minds to strive for finding novel solutions to new challenges. He asked the Hackathon participants to find creative solutions in the area of agriculture and also suggested leveraging the rollout of optical fibre in villages and the launch of 5G, and the promotion of the gaming system.

Further Prime Minister Modi remarked that there are two fundamental aspects for giving a fillip to innovation in India - “Social support and institutional support". He emphasised that the acceptance of innovation as a profession in society has increased and there was a need to accept new ideas and original thinking.

"Research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living," the Prime Minister said and added one revolution after the other has contributed to the country’s progress and currently India is witnessing talent and digital revolutions.

"Infrastructure revolution is happening in India today. The Health Sector Revolution is happening in India today. The Digital revolution is happening in India today. The technology revolution is happening in India today. Talent Revolution is happening in India today," PM Modi pointed out. "Today the focus is on making every sector modern," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Image: @narendramodi