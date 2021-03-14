As Indian Army Flags New Disclosures Over Recruitment Malpractice, CBI Takes Over Case

As the scope of investigation in the possible misconduct in pan-India recruitment of soldiers widened extensively, the Indian Army transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday.

"Based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible malpractice in selection procedures at a Services Selection Centre has come to light. Since the scope of investigation involves multiple agencies, the Indian Army has decided to hand over the case to CBI," it said in a statement. READ | Pune cops arrest second major in Army paper leak case

"Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates for the Army," the officials added.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune's BEG centre and 40 other locations across the country, had to be cancelled due to the leak. Based on a proactive joint operation with local police at Pune, the case of possible leakage of question paper for the Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) had come to light.

So far, seven people, including two Major rank officers, have been arrested in the case. As part of the paper leak probe, an Anti Extortion Cell team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi and jointly worked with the Military Intelligence unit based there.

Indian Army recruitment

The soldiers (general duty) are the backbone of the army and consist mainly of fighting troops apart from other trades. They are enrolled in Arms or Services.

In Arms, they could join the Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Engineers or the Army Air Defence (AAD) as fighting troops, drivers, operators, gunners and many other general duties.

In Services, they could be enrolled into the Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Army Medical Corps (AMC) on General Duties, operators and drivers.

The Indian Army recruitment offices conduct exams for enrolment of jawans, while Officers are recruited through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

(With inputs from agency)