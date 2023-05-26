As Jairam Ramesh Questions Sengol Practice History, TN Party Veteran Contests Claim

Tamil Nadu Congress veteran Pannai T Chockalingam countered senior party leader Jairam Ramesh’s claim of lack of ‘documentary evidence’ of Rajagopalachari, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lord Mountbatten involved in the introduction of the Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power on August 14, 1947. Chockalingam said it was the last Governor General of India, C Rajagopalachari, who advised PM Jawaharlal Nehru to hold the Sengol ceremony and that it should be presided over by the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam monastery.

Congress leader Ramesh in a Twitter post stated the claims about Lord Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing Sengol as the symbol of the transfer of power and such are unfounded. He further said the PM is falsely making such assertions to meet the political goals in Tamil Nadu. Home Minister Amit Shah in a press conference on May 24 announced the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament building and also informed it was handed over by Lord Mountbatten to Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of handing over the power from the Britishers to India.

‘No documented evidence’

“There is no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS,” said Jairam Ramesh and also added the claims are being made by the PM and BJP to gain political space in Tamil Nadu. “The sceptre is now being used by the PM & his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives.”

Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence.



1. A majestic sceptre conceived of by a religious establishment in… pic.twitter.com/UXoqUB5OkC — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 26, 2023

Mayiladuthurai-based Pannai T Chockalingam, the State chief of the Tamil Nadu Saiva Vellalar Sangam and a Congress functionary for decades said, "It was our Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari, last Governor General of India) who convinced Nehru that such a ceremony was needed, saying 'Bharat' has its own traditions and that the transfer of sovereign power should be presided over by a spiritual guru." Chockalingam further said it was Rajaji who underscored that Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam was an ancient monastery that could be assigned the responsibility of making the Sengol, and this suggestion was accepted by Nehru and it happened as proposed. "This Sengol was made and presented in keeping with traditions dating back to the Chola era," the octogenarian said.

Aadeenams presided events marking transfer of power

Chockalingam said that in Tamil culture, Aadeenams traditionally presided over events that marked the transfer of sovereign power. "Our Othuvamurthis (Tamil word for scholars in Shaivite scriptures and hymns) rendered the Thevaram hymn Kolaru Pathigam authored by saint Thirugnana Sambandar and the singing of this devotional song and presenting of the Sengol marked the transfer of power when India became independent," he said.