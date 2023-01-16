Last Updated:

As Jallikattu Kicks-off In Tamil Nadu, Over 60 Injured In An Event In Madurai

The Madurai District Collector has assured all the necessary arrangements are in place for the safety of the participants and the spectators.

Abhishek Raval
Jallikattu

PTI


On the day Jallikattu celebrations kicked off in three villages in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, over 60 people were injured and 20 suffered serious injuries at an event held in Avaniyapuram, said a senior district official on January 16, Monday. No casualties were reported. 

“Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. Around 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty,” said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar. 

'All arrangements are in place': Madurai District Collector

The Madurai District Collector further added all the necessary arrangements are in place for the safety of the participants and the spectators. Eleven people out of the 20 injured admitted to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital are undergoing treatment, a revenue department official informed.

Notably, even as the people participating in the Jallikattu event got injured, and were treated, the event continued as planned until 4 pm on Sunday, January 15.  

“We expect no injuries. If injuries happen, we want to ensure that they are given the best medical care. So, all arrangements are in place. We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu,” the Madurai Collector had said earlier.

Jallikattu kicks off in Tamil Nadu 

Also known as ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’ and ‘Manchuvirattu’, the Jallikattu event, which coincides with the traditional Pongal festivities, began in full swing in Tamil Nadu’s three villages on Sunday. Jallikattu is a local bull-taming sport, in which people participating attempt to tame the bulls by their horns, as the animal tries to shrug them off.  

The Jallikattu events are scheduled to happen on January 16, 17 too in Palamedu and Alanganallur. In any given Jallikattu event, only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed.

Image: PTI

