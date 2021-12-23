As Karnataka Passes Anti-conversion Bill Here's A Look At States With Similar Laws

Amid much furore and theatrics, the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote. The anti-conversion bill, which has been at the centre of political debate, protects individuals from unlawful conversion from one religion to another by 'force, misrepresentation, coercion, influence, allurement or by any other fraudulent means'. It also proposes a prison term of up to 10 years for forced conversion.

Dubbed as 'anti-people', 'inhuman', 'anti-constitutional', 'anti-poor' and 'draconian' by the Congress-led Opposition, there has been much discussion and arguments around the law. However, Karnataka is not the first state to bring in such a legislature. Here are other states in India which have a similar 'anti-conversion' law.

Other states with 'anti-conversion' laws

Karnataka's 'anti-conversion bill' is similar to several recent laws brought by the BJP in states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. However, even before the BJP governments ushered in the much-criticised enactments, states like Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand had laws restricting religious conversion.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

While there have been anti-conversion laws in India since 1967, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were the first states to introduce a clause regarding marriages. Uttarakhand's Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage. Its punishment ranges from a jail term of 1-5 years and a fine, making it a non-bailable offence. Himachal Pradesh followed suit with a similar law in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh

Last year, UP came under considerable limelight over its 'Love Jihad' law, which became the crux of national and political debate. Interestingly, the law does not even mention the term 'love Jihad' or defines it. What it does is make a forceful religious conversion (including through marriage) punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty. Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term would be extended, ranging between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs 25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organisations conducting it.

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

After the UP government's law, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat passed similar enactments. Last year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet approved the MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020, nullifying the Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam Law of 1968. The bill aims to prevent conversion by marriage. In addition, it also seeks to prohibit religious conversion by financial allurement, fraudulent, and forceful means.

Gujarat on the other hand ushered in the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 with a majority, to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.