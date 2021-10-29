As PM Modi Completes 20 Years Service, Min Rajnath Singh Hails Him As '24 Karat Gold'

Heaping praises on the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in governing the country and leading the masses, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the most consequential challenge in Independent India for politics and politicos has been a crisis of trustworthiness, which, according to him, PM Modi has overcome with a deep understanding of the Indian society. He said that a true leader is known by his 'intentions' and 'integrity' and that PM Modi justifies the role.

"You might have felt that in independent India, the biggest challenge before politics and politicians has been a crisis of credibility. Due to the difference between words and deeds of politicians, people's trust in them lessened gradually," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"A 'true leadership' is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases 'Modiji' is '24 karat gold'. There should not be a single stain of corruption on the person who has been the head of the government for twenty years," Singh tweeted.

Singh lauds PM Modi for accepting the "crisis of credibility" as a "challenge"

The Defence Minister hailed the Prime Minister for doing commendable work for India. He said the PM accepted the crisis of credibility as a 'challenge' and overcame it.

एक ‘सच्चे नेतृत्व’ की पहचान उसकी Credibility से बनती है और वह हमेशा स्वयं उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करता है कि हमें क्या करना है। वह यह नहीं कहता है कि 'Do As I Say' बल्कि वह कहता है कि 'Do As I do'. मोदीजी ने करके दिखाया है: रक्षा मंत्री — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) October 29, 2021

Singh was addressing a gathering commemorating 20 years of PM Narendra Modi in public service.

Spotlighting the significance of a robust a defence mechanism in the present day world and the successful test of the Agni V missile, Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Only a powerful country is respected by a strong country. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added.

On October 07, Narendra Modi, who is serving the nation as the Prime Minister, completed his second term in office and two decades in public service.

PM Modi's lands in Rome for G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Rome to take part in G20 Italy Summit. He was received by Italian delegates at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome. Upon his arrival, PM Modi paid floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation' - Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian PM held a meeting with the high command of the European Union as he was hosted by Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. As a part of his Italy visit from October 29-31, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the Vatican City, where he will meet Pope Francis.

Following the G20 Summit on October 31, he will be visiting Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and participate in COP-26 titled 'World Leaders’ Summit' (WLS).

