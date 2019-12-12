As PM Modi Moves To Assure Assam Over CAB, Congress Fires Caustic Jibe

As protests continue in Guwahati over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by both the house of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about and that their rights will be protected. Taking to Twitter after protests stunned Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about the passing of CAB. Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Congress said that the message cannot reach the North Eastern state amid an internet shutdown there.

Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

Protests against the bill have been rampant across the North-East especially in Assam. Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. Reports state that five columns of Army have been deployed at several places in Assam and Tripura. The Assam government has imposed curfew and discontinued mobile internet and data services for 24 hours across 10 districts.

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

IUML challenges CAB in SC

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has filed a writ petition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Supreme Court on Thursday. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in SC. IUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as illegal and void.

CAB passed in Rajya Sabha

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

