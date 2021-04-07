As Punjab Covid-19 Cases Rise, CM Amarinder Singh bans all Political Gatherings In State

To combat the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a major crackdown, including the prohibition of political gatherings in the state and the restriction of gatherings at funerals, marriages, and cremations until April 30. Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday, April 6, directed the authorities to take strict compliance on the imposition of night curfew and other COVID-19 guidelines. Singh added that that violators, including political leaders, will be booked under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) and Epidemics Act.

Amarinder Singh orders ban on political gatherings

The Chief Minister also announced the extension of a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, which had previously been enforced in 12 districts, to the entire state. Also, a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 outside at funerals, cremations, and weddings will be allowed. Also, wearing of mask has been made compulsory in all government offices.

These limits, in addition to those already in place, such as the closing of schools and educational facilities, will be in force until April 30. However, mall shop owners have been granted some relief, as the entry of 10 people into a shop at any given time has been approved, as opposed to the previous order of not allowing more than 100 people into a mall at any given time. So, at any given time, 200 people would be allowed into a mall with 20 shops.

Amarinder Singh extends night curfew in Punjab

The decision to extend the night curfew across the state came after the Centre declared Punjab to be one of the states of concern due to its significant contribution to the country's active cases and fatalities. Captain Amarinder Singh had previously warned of strict restrictions if the COVID-19 situation in the state did not improve within the week.

Punjab recorded around 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,57,057. It has registered 61 death on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 7,216. The number of active cases has reached 25,913. Also, 2,23,928 patients have recovered from the deadly infections with 2,350 recovered in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay)

