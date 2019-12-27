As Temperature Dips Across Kashmir Valley, A Major Chunk Of Dal Lake Freezes

As the temperature dips in the Kashmir Valley, a major chunk of the world-famous Dal Lake was frozen on Friday, December 27. According to the Meteorological Department, last night, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with the city freezing at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. Here are some pictures of the freezing Dal Lake.

Weather in Kashmir

As per reports, Kashmir is currently under the "Chillai-Kalan" -- the 40-day harsh period of winter when there are high chances of snowfall as the temperature keeps dropping constantly. The period began from December 21 and will end of January 31.

Further, the 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' which means small cold and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha', which means baby cold.

As per the MeT department, the minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh has remained below the freezing point for the past few days. In Srinagar, the extreme cold led to the freezing of water supply lines at several places.

J&K HC directs authorities to preserve Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed its authorities to take immediate action to preserve and restore the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

As per reports, a bench of Chief Justice of J&K High Court Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma observed that the Dal Lake is a focal point for the tourists. However, according to the bench, there are no public conveniences around the Lake.

The court had directed all the authorities to ensure the proper follow-up reports with regard to all the action points in order to preserve the lake.

