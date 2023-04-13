Asad Ahmed Killed: Who Is UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash? IPS Officer Behind The Encounter

Son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmad, Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakh, has been killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday. According to reports, the team of UP STF carried out the actions was led by Deputy SP Navendu Kumar and Deputy SP Vimal Kumar Singh under the supervision of STF chief Amitabh Yash.

Born on April 11, 1971, Amitabh Yash hails from the Bhojpur district of Bihar and belongs to the 1996 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS). He turned 52 just two days ago. He was promoted to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) of police on January 1, 2021. He has been known for his encounter operations in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In May 2007, when the Uttar Pradesh government was led by Mayawati, Amitabh Yash was made SSP STF. During that time, Yash launched a campaign to nab criminal Shiv Kumar Patel, widely known as Dadua. After months of efforts, Yash turned out to be successful in neutralising Dadua, who used to carry out crime across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh borders. Notably, after Umesh Pal's Murder in Prayaraj was reported, Atique's sister raised a sense of fear against STF chief Yash, stating that he can get her brothers encountered.

UP STF chief Amitabh Yash was awarded the Kumbh Sewa Medal in 2019, Commendation Disc Platinum in 2020, and the Utkrishth Sewa Padak in 2023 for his excellency in service as a brave cop. According to reports, he is currently posted in the Lucknow district, from where he operates the STF team of the state.

