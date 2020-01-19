Real Problem In Country Is Unemployment Not Population: Owaisi To Mohan Bhagwat

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "two children policy" demand. Owaisi said that the real problem in this country is unemployment, not the population. He also questioned Bhagwat about the number of youths who have been given jobs in the country. Owaisi was addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad ahead of the Telangana Municipal elections.

Hitting out at Bhagwat, Owaisi said, "Shame on you! I have more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country's real problem is unemployment, not the population." Bhagwat, who is currently on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, has said that law for two children should be brought in to ensure proper development of the country.

Cornering the Narendra Modi government over lack of jobs, he said, "36 youths committed suicide per day in 2018 over unemployment issues. Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring 'two children' policy. 60 per cent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age. Today's report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide and 36 employed people have committed suicides. What would you say about that?"

Bhagwat's "two children policy" demand

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a 'maximum of two children policy' should be implemented across the nation as population control is the need of the hour. The RSS chief spoke on a range of issues including the amended Citizenship Law and abrogation of Article 370 while addressing a closed-door meeting with the senior volunteers of the organization at Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday.

He opined that India is a growing country but an uncontrolled population growth was not healthy for the nation. The RSS Chief said that the organization has been advocating the two-children policy for quite some time now but opined that the final call lies with the Centre.

(with inputs from ANI)