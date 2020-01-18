Mohan Bhagwat Makes Strong 'two-child Policy' Pitch, NCP Fires Back At RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a 'maximum of two children policy' should be implemented across the nation as population control is the need of the hour. The RSS chief spoke on a range of issues including the amended Citizenship Law and abrogation of Article 370 while addressing a closed-doors meeting with the senior volunteers of the organization at Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday.

He opined that India is a growing country but an uncontrolled population growth was not healthy for the nation. The RSS Chief said that the organization has been advocating the two-children policy for quite some time now but opined that the final call lies with the Centre.

READ | Mohan Bhagwat Should've Said 'Indian', Not 'Hindu': Ramdas Athawale

'No question of taking it back'

Answering questions on the amended Citizenship Act and abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Bhagwat said the RSS was fully supportive of the BJP government on these issues and there was no question of taking these steps back however he maintained that more awareness needs to be created among the masses over the passage of the Act.

Soon after Mohan Bhagwat's opinions on the issue of population control surfaced, NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik while speaking with ANI reminded about the laws related to children already in place in Maharashtra and other states too. Malik also cautioned about the consequences of having such a law by reminding the incidents of the past when Congress (now an alliance partner of NCP) had coerced more than 60 lakh men into sterilization.

READ | Taslima Nasreen Lauds CAA, Urges Inclusion Of Persecuted Muslim Free-thinkers

Nawab Malik,NCP: Mohan Bhagwat ji wants a two child law.He maybe doesn't know that Maharashtra already has several laws on this and many other states also.Still if Bhagwat ji wants to forcefully do vasectomies then let Modiji make such a law.We saw in past what happened with this pic.twitter.com/essbHYnyCj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

READ | 'They Are Not Above Constitution': Union Min On Kerala Govt Passing Resolution Against CAA

Taking a dig at the RSS Chief, Nawab Malik said that the RSS Chief doesn't know about the already existing laws in Maharashtra and various other states. "If Mohan Bhagwat wants to force vasectomy on Indian population then let Modi make such a law", said Malik. He added that there is a law in Maharashtra which states that no one having a third child can contest the local government elections. They cannot get any recruitment in the government and they are not eligible for many government policies, said Malik.

READ | Punjab To Move Supreme Court Over CAA: Amarinder Singh