Ashok Gehlot: 'CAA, NRC Don't Deserve To Be Implemented In The Country'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, December 21, spoke about the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that the bills "do not deserve" to be implemented in the country as they will affect all communities of India. Ashok, while speaking at a press conference, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "trying to polarise" the country and said they will not be allowed to do so.

The Congress leader questioned that when the Centre "could not implement NRC in Assam" then how will it implement the same in the rest of the country. He said the violence in several parts of India is unfortunate and demanded that the Centre take back the CAA law.

"CAA and NRC don't deserve to be implemented in the country. This will affect people of all communities. They want to process both CAA and NRC together. They (BJP government) should say they will move ahead by taking all communities together," Gehlot said. "It is the trick of the BJP, Modi and Shah for polarisation. They want to keep polarising the country so that they can get its advantage in elections. They want to push the country in (an atmosphere of) hatred but we will not let this happen," he told the media.

Gehlot calls for peaceful protest

Ashok Gehlot also pointed out that violence has taken eleven lives so far, and the situation is alarming. Democracy gives the right to protest, but violence cannot be tolerated. The country should abide by Constitutional principles, he added

Gehlot announced that he will hold a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday to spread the message that people of all communities in Rajasthan want to maintain peace and harmony. Members from all communities will participate in the march. The chief minister said that several protests were held peacefully in the state on Saturday except for a few incidents in Jodhpur and Bikaner. The peace march will begin from Albert hall and will conclude at Gandhi circle

