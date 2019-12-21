Uttar Pradesh: A Day After Stone-pelting Incident, Section 144 Imposed In Gorakhpur

Amidst violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Gorakhpur, the city police have imposed prohibitions under IPC Section 144 in Gorakhpur on Saturday to maintain law and order in the district. "The situation is peaceful here today. Yesterday also in the evening the situation was normal after the violent protests," a local told ANI.

Violent clashes broke out between the protesters and police in Gorakhpur on Friday during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh as both pelted stones at each other. Policemen equipped with riot gears retaliated by throwing the stones back towards the protesters. In a video of the incident that was doing rounds in the social media, protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing stones at the police. The policemen too picked the stones and threw them towards the rioters.

Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Tuesday, section 144 was imposed in multiple regions in Uttar Pradesh like- Aligarh, Mau, Prayagraj, Hajipura Chowk area. Further, the internet was suspended in Sambhal, Meerut, Aligarh, amongst other places. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning asked the officials from across the state to keep a check on fake news from being spread on social media platforms regarding the CAA.

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have been shut for two days after the State government imposed Section 144 across the state in order to stop protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)