Gehlot Expresses Satisfaction On Children's Rescue, Assures Action On Human Trafficking

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed satisfaction on the rescue of a number of children from Surat where they were made to work as child labourers. The Rajasthan CM lauded the efforts of police teams from Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as commended the efforts of the Child Welfare Committee and NGO volunteers.

It's a matter of great satisfaction that large number of children have been rescued from Surat, where they were made to work as child labourers. The police teams of Rajasthan & Gujarat, members of RSCPCR, Child Welfare Committee as well as NGO volunteers hv done a commendable job — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2019

In another tweet, Gehlot further assured stringent action against the perpetrators and human traffickers.

State govt is committed to protection of all children.We hv taken steps to ensure no child or minor from Raj. is taken illegally to other states for work. Govt is taking strict action agnst human traffickers. All children are precious for us n we are committed for their wellbeing — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2019

Insensitive comment

The Rajasthan Chief Minister came under severe criticism for his insensitive remark on the deaths of 77 infants in Kota hospital. The Chief Minister had said, "the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country."

About the infant deaths

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

