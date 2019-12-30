The Debate
Gehlot Expresses Satisfaction On Children's Rescue, Assures Action On Human Trafficking

General News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed satisfaction on the rescue of children from Surat where they were made to work as child labourers

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashok

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed satisfaction on the rescue of a number of children from Surat where they were made to work as child labourers. The Rajasthan CM lauded the efforts of police teams from Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as commended the efforts of the Child Welfare Committee and NGO volunteers.

In another tweet, Gehlot further assured stringent action against the perpetrators and human traffickers.

Insensitive comment

The Rajasthan Chief Minister came under severe criticism for his insensitive remark on the deaths of 77 infants in Kota hospital. The Chief Minister had said, "the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country."

About the infant deaths

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

Published:
COMMENT
