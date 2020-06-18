Ashok Gehlot Wishes All The Best To Students Appearing For Rajasthan Board Exams

As the Rajasthan Board exams commenced on Thursday, June 18, after months of lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the very best to all the students and prayed that every learner passes the test successfully. The CM encouraged the examinees to remain confident and asked them to follow all safety protocols while appearing for the boards.

My best wishes to all students appearing for #Rajasthan board exams. You all faced many challenges in studies due to lockdown but do not let these adversities affect ur confidence. May u all b successful. Don't forget to wear a mask & maintain social distancing while giving exams — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 18, 2020

RBSE board exam schedule

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Board Exam for Class 12 commenced from June 18 and will conclude on June 30, 2020, while, Class 10 board exam will commence from June 27, 2020, and will conclude on June 30, 2020.

The RBSE Class 12 board exams will begin with Mathematics and will conclude on with Psychology. The RBSE Class 10 board exams will begin from with IT, and Electronics and Hardware, and will conclude on with Mathematics. The exams will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm.

Initially, Class 12 board exams were scheduled to be held by April 3, however, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the papers were further postponed. Class 10 board exams started from March 12 and were scheduled to be concluded till Mach 24.

