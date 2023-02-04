Last Updated:

Ashwini Vaishnaw Touts Positive Impact Of Record Allocation Of Rs 13,539 Cr For railways In Maharashtra

Addressing a press conference through video link from Delhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the allocation in the 2023-24 Budget for Railways in Maharashtra was 11 times the average allocation between 2009 to 2014.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have a "very good effect". (Image: ANI)


The record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have a "very good effect", Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference through video link from Delhi, Vaishnaw said that the allocation in the 2023-24 Budget for Maharashtra was 11 times the average allocation between 2009 to 2014.

Saying that the union government was getting good cooperation from the Eknath Shinde-led government, Vaishnaw reiterated the charge that when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, the bullet train project did not get any clearances from the state government.

"The deadline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (completion) is August 2026," he added.

The production of Vande Bharat Express trains has been ramped up and a train is being manufactured in 7 to 9 days, he said.

"We will modernize and redevelop 123 stations in Maharashtra. As for CSMT (in Mumbai), by March end tenders will be opened. Primary pre-work has already begun," Vaishnaw said.

READ | Budget 2023: Major boost to Railways, breakdown of allocation to various ministries
READ | Budget 2023: Railways Minister's big announcement about India's first Hydrogen train
READ | What Ashwini Vaishnaw plans to do with Budget 2023's highest-ever outlay for Railways
READ | Ahead of Budget 2023, Here's expectations of Railway passengers, Homemakers from Govt
READ | Maharashtra govt reverses previous dispensation's decision; to bear 50% cost of railway projects in state

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT