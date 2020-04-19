India's Monuments Lead The Way On World Heritage Day; See ASI's Stunning Covid-theme Pics

Among many historical sites, ASI illuminated The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has illuminated key historical sites and monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Day with messages related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earthen lamps near Qutub Minar were decorated with the essential COVID-19 message, “stay home, stay safe" during the home confinement measures imposed by the government to stem the Coronavirus spread countrywide.

Pictures of the sites were shared on the official Twitter handle of ASI and the social media was intrigued. 

Several monuments across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities were lit with encouraging messages and precautionary advice that encouraged people to abide by the lockdown protocol. Among many historical sites were The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal and the Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building in Kolkata that was illuminated to mark the special day that comes once a year.  

41 candles marked lockdown days

UNESCO World heritage site Qutub Minar was engulfed in electrical lights while the Red Fort glowed forming India's map with invigorating lines Hum Jeetengey (we will win). Humanyu’s tomb, on the other hand, was decorated with hundreds of diyas, and as many as 41 candles were lit to mark 41 successful days of the lockdown in the battle against coronavirus. ASI shared a short clip of the Red Fort on social media with a caption, "In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win." All sites were, however, closed to the general public and were lit up to pay solidarity with the nation’s spirit in its fight against the disease. 

First Published:
