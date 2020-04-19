India's Monuments Lead The Way On World Heritage Day; See ASI's Stunning Covid-theme Pics

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has illuminated key historical sites and monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Day with messages related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earthen lamps near Qutub Minar were decorated with the essential COVID-19 message, “stay home, stay safe" during the home confinement measures imposed by the government to stem the Coronavirus spread countrywide.

Pictures of the sites were shared on the official Twitter handle of ASI and the social media was intrigued.

Several monuments across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities were lit with encouraging messages and precautionary advice that encouraged people to abide by the lockdown protocol. Among many historical sites were The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal and the Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building in Kolkata that was illuminated to mark the special day that comes once a year.

The Illuminated Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, Cooch Behar, West Bengal... by Kolkata Circle Asi.#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations pic.twitter.com/H5503pmHtT — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

#WorldHeritageDayCelebrations



At Humayun's Tomb ASI lit 41 candles to symbolize the 41 days of lock-down period. This denoted that one candle of humanity is enough to fight darkness. pic.twitter.com/o1hJlkqKzO — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) April 18, 2020

@ASIGoI, @MinOfCultureGoI celebrates #WorldHeritageDay2020, with lighting Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb with diyas, in #Delhi & Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at #Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, by sending a positive note of showing solidarity against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/OfTNAZlCkh — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) April 18, 2020

Read: Great Pyramids Of Egypt Illuminated With Coronavirus Safety Message

Read: West Virginia Sees 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, Up To 18 Total

41 candles marked lockdown days

UNESCO World heritage site Qutub Minar was engulfed in electrical lights while the Red Fort glowed forming India's map with invigorating lines Hum Jeetengey (we will win). Humanyu’s tomb, on the other hand, was decorated with hundreds of diyas, and as many as 41 candles were lit to mark 41 successful days of the lockdown in the battle against coronavirus. ASI shared a short clip of the Red Fort on social media with a caption, "In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win." All sites were, however, closed to the general public and were lit up to pay solidarity with the nation’s spirit in its fight against the disease.

@ASIGoI, @MinOfCultureGoI celebrates #WorldHeritageDay2020, with lighting Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb with diyas, in #Delhi & Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at #Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, by sending a positive note of showing solidarity against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/OfTNAZlCkh — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) April 18, 2020

@ASIGoI, @MinOfCultureGoI celebrates #WorldHeritageDay2020, with lighting Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb with diyas, in #Delhi & Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building at #Kolkata and Cooch Behar Palace Museum, by sending a positive note of showing solidarity against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/OfTNAZlCkh — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) April 18, 2020

Read: 20 Afghan Presidential Palace Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Read: Good News: Five Heartwarming Stories Spreading Smiles Amid Coronavirus Crisis