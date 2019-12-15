Assam: AAI Serves Food To Passengers Stranded At Guwahati Railway Station

Amidst the ongoing protest in Assam, that has now turned violent and affected the daily life of people putting public transportation to a halt, the Airports Authority of India in association with other organizations provided food to stranded passengers at Guwahati railway station.

The railways have suspended all passenger train services in Tripura and Assam and short-terminated long-distance trains to the region to Guwahati since Wednesday, in view of the security situation in the region in the two states, after protests broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

After a railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua was set on fire by protestors late Wednesday night and the Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district torched, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) were dispatched to the region. This has led to a large number of passengers remaining stranded on the railway station.

Assam: Airports Authority of India in association with other organisations is providing food to stranded passengers at Guwahati Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/BUyhrcJCW9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

Assam against Citizenship Act

Five columns of Army have been deployed to Assam, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the State. While the Assam government has relaxed the curfew from 7 AM to 4 PM in Guwhati, suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended to December 16. The death toll in Assam has touched four on Sunday, after days of chaos. One more injured protestor died in the Guwahati Medical Hospital and College on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, from Hatigaon to Namghar in Guwahati, locals lit up streets with candles and earthen lamps in the memory of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in an alleged firing incident in the city two days ago. Train services and flight services have also been suspended to Assam due to the violent clashes. The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

