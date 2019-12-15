Assam Protests: Police Firing Death Toll Rises To Four Amid Anti-CAB Demonstrations

Amid the violent protests in Assam against the Citizenship Act, sources have reported that the fatalities due to police firing has risen to four. Previously, two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday. Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. BJP's own ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is set to file petition in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act according to PTI.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal promises to protect rights of people of Assam

Assam CM assures citizens

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has tweeted a video message assuring the 'genuine citizens of Assam' that their rights would be protected. He also requested the people to do away with various troublemakers who were trying to 'mislead the people on CAA' by spreading disinformation. Moreover, Sonowal blamed the opposition Congress and "communal forces" for the widespread violence in the State, stating that strong action will be taken against those involved in arson and vandalism during the anti-citizenship bill protests.

NBF condemns unprovoked attack on Assamese news channel by security forces amid protests

Attack on Prag News

Apart from protestors facing the ire, a video dated December 12 was released by Prag News showing CRPF officials enter the news channel's Guwahati office premises and attacking one of their employees during working hours. Apart from this, the CRPF officers are also seen entering the reception of the office in an attempt to intimidate their staff. Prag News has stated that CRPF has beat up three of its staffers on Thursday. News Broadcast Federation (NBF) has condemned the attack.

PM Modi slams Congress for 'instilling violence in North-East' over CAB, appeals to Assam

Assam against Citizenship Act

Five columns of Army have been deployed to Assam, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the State. While the Assam government has relaxed the curfew from 7 AM to 4 PM in Guwhati, suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended to December 16. Train services and flight services too have been suspended to Assam due to the violent clashes. The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

