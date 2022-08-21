Assam & Meghalaya To Set Up 3 Regional Committees To Resolve Border Disputes In 6 Sites

In an effort to resolve boundary disputes in the six remaining areas of differences, Assam and Meghalaya will form three regional committees headed by Cabinet ministers from both states. The states arrived at the decision after the ninth meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on border talks.

Both states have committed to settling the disputes in the remaining six out of 12 sites through a series of talks by forming regional committees.

After the decision, Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter and shared the news:

Glad to share that Assam & Meghalaya will form 3 Regional Committees headed by Cabinet Minister from both States to resolve boundary disputes in 6 remaining areas of differences. This was decided during my 9th meeting with my Meghalaya counterpart Shri @SangmaConrad ji. pic.twitter.com/HJW3Fgh2WW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2022

Assam & Meghalaya border dispute

Notably, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the two northeastern states signed a memorandum of understanding for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29.

Sarma informed that an MoU was signed on this matter on March 29 by Home Minister Amit Shah, and added, "The committees will make extensive visits, talk to people living in the areas, build confidence to iron out differences & find out mutually agreeable solutions. I thank Conrad Sangma ji for his keen involvement in talks that led us to resolve our 5-decade-old boundary issue. Of the 12 areas over which we had differences, we decided to resolve 6 less complicated ones in 1st phase and we accordingly made substantial progress in this regard. An MoU was signed to this effect in presence of Adarniya Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji on March 29."

On the other hand, while addressing a press conference after the meeting, Conrad Sangma said, "We finally came up with an MoU which was signed on March 29 by HM. We solved the dispute on 6 sites. We also discussed within the next 15 days, a regional committee will be formed for the six disputed areas. We will move forward and in time will be able to come to a solution for the disputed areas, because of the flood, the work to resolve the disputed area was slow. Six are solved and six areas are left to be solved yet. We are committed to resolving problems in the remaining disputed areas."