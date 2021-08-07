Assam: BSF Nabs 10 Bangladeshi Nationals For Trying To Cross Border Illegally

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday held 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children and four women for trying to illegally cross the India-Bangladesh international border without valid documents. They were nabbed by the BSF troops of 192 Battalion under the Guwahati frontier, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders.

The Guwahati frontier also curbs illegal activities like smuggling of cattle, drugs, arms, fake Indian currency notes, and human trafficking.

BSF seizes 25 kg of cannabis on Friday

The BSF on Friday foiled a sumggling attempt at the Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati Frontier. Based on specific inputs, the BSF troops launched a special operation and seized 25 kg of cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. As per an official statement, the BSF, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has instructed all its patrolling forces and BOPs to be extra careful and attentive on the India-Bangladesh border as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling drugs, gold, arms, and cattle across the border.

It is to mention that India and Bangladesh share the fifth-longest international border in the world i.e., 4,096 km, including 2,217 km in West Bengal, 856 km in Tripura, 443 km in Meghalaya, 318 km in Mizoram and 263 km in Assam.

BSF arrests five more Bangladeshis for entering illegally in India

A few days ago, BSF troops had caught five more Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally crossing the international boundary. They were caught from different regions of the border of West Bengal's South Bengal Frontier. As per the BSF, three of the five arrested Bangladeshi nationals were women. They all were promised employment in India by illegal brokers and they were asked to pay a large sum to assist them in illegally crossing the international boundary.

Among these five, three were arrested at the border area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District. They were identified as Paritosh Mandal, Kamna Goel, and Satyajit Bala. While the other two were arrested from the border area of Nadia district and were identified as Asura (Raheema) Begum, and Betna (Kajol) Khatoon.



