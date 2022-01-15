Assam CM Himanta Sarma Reprimands DC Nagaon For Traffic Jam; 'VIP Culture Unacceptable'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, January 15, lashed out at officials who blocked the road upon his arrival near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37. The Chief Minister said he is no king to be given special treatment by creating inconvenience to the common man. Himanta Biswa was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a road.

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimands DC Nagaon for traffic jam near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37.



He was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a road, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/nXBEXxpu6k — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Speaking about the incident, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I reprimanded officials concerned for halting traffic for me, despite clear direction not to create inconvenience for people during my visit. For over 15 mins, NH was blocked, including ambulances. This VIP culture is not acceptable in today’s Assam".

Assam CM on Lovlina's induction into IPS cadre

Earlier on January 12, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the police department and affirmed that Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will bring glory to the state. His statement came after the champion boxer was enlisted as a trainee deputy superintendent (DySP) in the Assam Police. In the pipping ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence in Lovlina being inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre in due course.

Speaking at the event, Sarma had said, "We recommend the brightest APS officers for the IPS cadre. She (Lovlina) will automatically qualify for it, provided she completes her graduation in the meantime".

The Assam chief minister mentioned that the Olympic medalist will be provided with an additional Rs 1 lakh per month for her training expenses and further added that the state government is likely to recruit an international-level coach for her to Guwahati.

(Image: ANI)