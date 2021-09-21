Assam CM Himanta Sarma To Initiate Peace Process With ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua

In what can be termed as a historic move, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will soon establish hotlines with ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua, the most elusive separatist militant leader from the Northeast. Sarma has received a nod from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate the peace process.

Paresh Barua, off late, has been taking a softer posture. The hardcore militant leader however is still adamant on his stand of sovereignty.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. It has been learned that during the meeting the Union Home Minister had given his nod to initiate talks at the micro-level directly between the Chief Minister and the chief of ULFA-I.

Speaking to the media here in Guwahati, Sarma said that he will talk to Paresh Barua over the phone and other mediums and chalk out the roadmap for the peace talks. "I have sought advice from the Union Home Minister, to initiate the talks, he has given the nod. Now I'll talk to ULFA-I Chairman Paresh Barua over the phone or other media and start the process."

He said that the official talks will be in a structured manner, but the preliminary will be done as of now.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has said that it is a positive development and hoped for the best. "I hope Paresh Barua Dangoriya joins the peace process to ensure the development of the State at par with the other States of the country," Hazarika said.

This is a historic move, keeping in view that after the derailment of talks with the Govt of India through the People's Consultative Group formed in 2005 failed in the year 2011.

Paresh Barua has already shown much sign of his openness for dialogue as he has first declared a unilateral ceasefire and again extended it for three months in August. The initial ceasefire was declared as soon after taking oath Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed him to come for peace talks

Paresh Barua is known to be elusive and has been underground for the last 4 decades and keeps shuttling between the ULFA-Independent General Headquarters in Myanmar's Taga Region and the city of Ruili in China.