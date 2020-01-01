Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Slams Congress Over CAA, Assures To Safeguard State's Interest

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has slammed the Congress and the left parties for allegedly misleading the nation over the amended Citizenship Act and assured that protecting the indigenous people of Assam is the government's primary motive. The Chief Minister's office took to Twitter to assure the people of Assam that their interests will be safeguarded.

Numerous lies have been by Congress and Left parties regarding #CAA.



Safeguarding the indigenous people of Assam is our prime concern. We will not allow anything to happen against our people's interest: CM — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 1, 2020

READ | NIA Files Charge Sheet In Assam Rifles Patrol Ambush Case Of Manipur

About the CAA protests

The central government has already kick-started the campaign to educate the people about the amended Citizenship Act. Rallies have been conducted apprising the people about the Act. After the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), widespread protests were witnessed across the country. Protests first occurred in the Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, followed by protests in JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with protestors allegedly resorting to stone-pelting and damaging public property.

READ | Tourism In Assam Suffers Rs 1000 Cr Loss Due To CAA

The Police also had to bear the brunt for taking harsh measures on the protestors. Several protestors and police officials were injured in the violent protests. Section 144 was imposed in several parts of the country. The Uttar Pradesh administration is in the process of identifying the people responsible for inciting violence and arson in the state. The damages of public property will be compensated from the people identified.

READ | Assam Govt Safeguarding Community, Land, Home Of Indigenous People: CM

About the amended Citizenship Act

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh facing religious persecution in the three countries and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Act seeks to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

READ | Assam CM Calls For Spiritual Awakening To Face Modern-day Challenges