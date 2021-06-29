Assam CM Says Population Control Policy To Be Tabled In Budget Session; 'no Resistance'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the controversial Population Control Bill was likely to be tabled in the Assembly in the Budget session that is scheduled to begin from July 11. Earlier in June, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed of the Assam government mulling the introduction of a population control policy that will enable only families with not more than two children to avail benefits under certain state government schemes.

Assam's population control policy to be tabled in budget session

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Assam CM claimed that there was no adverse reaction from the Muslim community on the Population Control Bill and had said that both groups of the All Assam Minority Students Union had met him twice and had welcomed the policy. CM Sarma claimed that the two groups had agreed that the Muslim community in the state required the population control policy and claimed that the new policy was aimed at the well-being of the community and therefore there would be no resistance. Further, CM Sarma informed that he was scheduled to meet Muslim intellectual leaders on July 4 following which he will hold discussions with a sociopolitical organisation.

Assam mulls implementation of two-child policy

Earlier in June, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed of the state government's decision to implement strategies of population control to regulate the population growth in the state. CM Sarma had said the Assam government will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. He clarified that the two-child policy benefits will not be available in all the schemes in Assam as many schemes are offered by the Centre.

"There are some schemes for which we cannot impose the two-child policy, like availing free admission in schools and colleges, or houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference. "But, in case of some schemes, say if a housing scheme is launched by the state government, the two-child norm can be introduced. Slowly in later stages, the population norm will come in every state government scheme," he added.

IUML condemns Assam CM's 'anti-secular' policy

On June 20, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen had criticised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'two-child policy' and remarked that it was not only discriminatory in nature but was also anti-secular and unconstitutional. Remarking that the Assam CM had posed himself as a 'dictator in a Hitlerian fashion' while making the announcement on the population control and women empowerment policy, the IUML president claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma 'seemed to be deriving pleasure in dividing the people and destroying the family life.'

Condemning the alleged 'discriminatory policy' of the Assam CM, IUML president Mohideen claimed that Assam CM Himanta had reportedly said that families with more than two children, mostly Muslims, would not be entitled to government benefits, employment or to contest in local body elections while members of SC and ST are allegedly exempted from the same. Further, the IUML president called on 'secular democratic forces' in the country to condemn Assam CM;'s policy and urge him to withdraw it.