Assam CM Visits Padma Shri Awardee Birubala Rabha, Donates ₹1 Lakh For Her Treatment

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha on July 10 to check up on her health and handed her a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fund her treatment. CM Sarma was accompanied by Sports & Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

As per reports, Rabha has been critically unwell and has been undergoing radiation treatment for cancer at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and her daughter had been accompanying her. She was awarded the Padma Shri award on January 25, 2021, for her work, by the Indian Government.

Handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM's Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. We pray for her speedy recovery so that she resumes her tirade against the menace of superstition.



Min @BimalBorahbjp accompanied me on the visit. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha was also present.

Sharing pictures of his visit, CM Sarma wrote on Twitter, “ Assam's crusader against witchcraft Padma Shri Birubala Rabha has been assiduous and steadfast in her campaign against witch-hunting. Through 'Mission Birubala,' she has saved many lives. Visited her in Goalpara to enquire about her health. She hasn't been well for a while.”. He continued the thread and stated, “ Handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from CM's Relief Fund as an aid for her treatment. We pray for her speedy recovery so that she resumes her tirade against the menace of superstition. Min @BimalBorahbjp accompanied me on the visit. RHAC CEM Tankeswar Rabha was also present. “

Here he is directing officials of respective depts from a helicopter to follow up on feedback provided by people of Goalpara after visiting social activist Birubala Rabha's residence. pic.twitter.com/8CBxPIPzVc — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorahbjp) July 10, 2021

Birubala Rabha's crusade against witch-hunting

Birubala Rabha is an activist from Goalpara, Assam who has been campaigning against witchcraft and witch-hunting for the past 15 years in India. The organization run by her for this purpose is called Mission Birubala which works towards spreading awareness against witch-hunting. Her organisation has also received the Women’s World Summit Foundation Prize. The activist has previously been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 and has also played a major role in the passing of the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015, by the Assam government.

Earlier his week, CM Sarma announced zero tolerance towards any crime or assault taking place against women in the state. He aimed to put an end to rape and incidents of domestic violence taking place against women in Assam. CM Sarma directed the officer-in-charge(OC) of all police stations were asked to take immediate actions against any criminal trying to commit assault or crime in the state as per the directions of Assam CM. A special conference on Redefining Policies Standards in Assam was conducted along with all the OCs of police stations to advance the message of ensuring women's preservation.

