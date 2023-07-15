Assam Delimitation Draft: Election Commission To Hear Objections For 3 Days From July 19

The delimitation draft for the State of Assam was published by the Election Commission of India on June 20. It has received mixed reactions from various political parties and the common public as well. In this delimitation, the number of constituencies, in both, the Legislative Assembly and the Parliament, remains unchanged and it has only undergone some reshaping.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its major alliance Asom Gana Parishad have welcomed the delimitation draft and have termed it a saviour of the indigenous people of the State. On the other hand, the Congress as well as the AIUDF have raised objections to the delimitation exercise on various grounds.

Speaking to Republic, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, said that the exercise is not acceptable at this point as the NRC process is not yet completed in the State. "In 2008, the All Assam Students' Union objected to delimitation, when the exercise was being done by the Delimitation Commission across the country stating that the NRC process was not completed in the State. Respecting the sentiments of the people of Assam through amendment in the Constitution, we delayed it. But now when the move is being made, we still don't have a proper NRC, so how can it be done!" Saikia said.

He added that at least 19 lakh people of the State failed to get their names in the draft NRC. "The fate of these 19 lakh people whose names didn't appear on the draft NRC is hanging. They don't know whether they are Indian citizens or not. If they are Indian citizens, then they should be part of the delimitation process, but because their names didn't appear in the draft NRC, they are now doubtful voters and cannot participate in this exercise, so any move excluding them will be unconstitutional," Debabrata Saikia said.

The other grounds on which the Congress party has objected to the process are - not following the equitable population pattern, geographical continuity as well availability of proper infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the All Students' Union, that had objected to the delimitation exercise in 2008, said that they welcome some of the proposals made in the delimitation draft. However, they want the base year to be 1991. Supporting their argument, the AASU has said, "The delimitation to be done post-2026 should be on the basis of the 1991 census as only then the Constitutional Safeguard guaranteed through Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will hold ground," the statement signed by Working President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah read.

The AIUDF, on the other hand, is unhappy with the process as according to the draft published, the number of minority-dominated constituencies has gone down. They have also alleged that it divides the voters on religious lines.

"Now we have 29 Muslim majority constituencies, but after the delimitation, we will only have 22 constituencies where Muslims will be in majority," said AIUDF General Secretary Karimuddin Barbhuiya.

Asom Gana Parishad spokesperson Partha Pratim Borah, who has suggested some changes to be brought in the constituency of Sootea, spoke to Republic and expressed happiness over the exercise. However, he added that the number of reserved constituencies for indigenous communities should have been proposed along with the reservations made for ST and SC communities.

After the publication of the draft, the Election Commission of India invited objections and suggestions to the draft and 11 opposition parties raised their objections. The Commission will sit in Guwahati for three days from July 19 to 21 to hear all the political parties who have raised objections or have made suggestions on the draft.