Assam Doctor Assault Case: IMA Meets CM Himanta; Puts Forward 9 Suggestions For State Govt

After the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought an action-taken report in the Assam doctor assault case, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association-Assam State Branch met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. During the meeting, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. 9 suggestions have been put before the Assam government on the doctor assault case, IMA added.

Assam Doctor Assault Case: IMA meets Assam CM

In a letter addressed to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, IMA offered greetings from the Assam state branch of the Indian Media Association and also expressed its gratitude towards the state government's prompt, timely action and firm assurance for the speedy delivery of justice in the doctor assault case.

The letter written by IMA read, "While appreciating your genuine concern for doctors and other healthcare workers, we believe you will take some firm action on the issue at the earliest such that the doctors and the other healthcare workers get a free and fearless environment in the workplace to serve efficiently."

Read the full letter here:

Assam Doctor Assault Case: NHRC seeks report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognisance of the alleged Assam doctor assault case at a medical facility in the Hojai district. NHRC has sought an action taken report from the Assam government within 4 weeks, officials said on Friday. This comes after a video of the attack, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the doctor being assaulted by a group of people, including women.

This latest development comes after Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was "brutally assaulted" on June 1 by the attendants, following the death of a patient suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai district.

The NHRC said, "Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the chief secretary, government of Assam and the director-general of police, Assam to have the allegations inquired, take the needful preventive and punitive action in the matter and submit an action taken report to the commission within a period of four weeks."

