Assam Floods: 11.09 Lakh People Of 25 Districts Affected; 4 Deaths In The Past 24 Hours

As heavy rainfall continues to batter the entire Northeast, Assam is among the worst-affect states with several districts reeling under the aftermath of heavy rain and rain-related incidents including floods and landslides. As per the latest updates, around 11.09 lakh people across 25 districts are affected by the havoc created by the massive rainfall.

While the rains have triggered multiple landslides in parts of the state, water levels in several areas including Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang, and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places.

In addition to this, four people including two children have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 44. The two children are identified as Hussain Ali (11) and Asma Khatoon (8) who were killed after being buried alive in a landslide in Assam's Goalpara town, reported PTI.

Apart from them, two other people also lost their lives in floods in Dima Hasao and Udalguri districts on Thursday.

In the meantime, speaking about Guwahati which also remains one of the worst-affected regions following the torrential rains, incidents of urban flooding and road blockages have been reported in the region. As Guwahati continues to face heavy rains for the third consecutive day, life has come to a standstill with continuous waterlogging and landslides.

Keeping in regard to the situation, the district administration which is monitoring the entire rain situation has asked people to not venture out of their homes unless required. Also, relief work is being carried out by the administration.

11.09 lakh people of 25 districts affected due to flood and landslides in the state. 4 persons died in last 24 hours. The water level of Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers is flowing above danger level mark in many places of the state: Assam govt — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

As per a statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), while over 11 lakh people continue to remain affected across 25 districts, 61,000 people are now in 170 relief camps opened in the affected regions of the state.

IMD predicts heavy rains till June 17

With heavy rains wreaking havoc in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a spell of intense rainfall over the entire Northeast till June 17. Also, an isolated extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam between 16-18 June.

While parts of Assam, as well as Meghalaya, are already receiving heavy downpours, a 'red alert' has been also issued for both the regions from Tuesday to Thursday and an 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday.

Under the influence of strong SWly winds from BoB to NE & adjoining east India in lower tropospheric levels:

o Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 16th-18th June; over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th and over SHWB& Sikkim on 16th & 17th June. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 16, 2022

Relief camps and relief distribution centres are also being operated in the state while the administration has issued a directive asking educational institutions to remain shut till Saturday.

Image: PTI