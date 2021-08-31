Assam Floods: 2 Dead As Over 3.63 Lakh People Across 21 Districts Affected; Rescue Ops On

Floods have created havoc in several districts in Assam as around 21 districts are submerged under floodwaters with over 3.63 lakh people being affected. According to the latest update by the government official, two people have died in flood-related incidents in the past 24 hours.

Flood update in Assam

According to the data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the condition is very bad in different districts of Assam as 950 villages in 21 districts are struck by floods triggered due to heavy rainfall. Till 30 August, around 3,63,135 people were affected by the flood situation followed by the death of two minors. It has been said that both the children got washed away due to floodwaters in the Morigaon and Barpeta districts. Also, rivers are flowing at a dangerous level and the major part of the Kaziranga National Park is also submerged under floodwater.

Speaking about the situation in different districts, thousands of people are affected throughout the state. Accordingly, Lakhimpur is the worst-affected district with 1.30,000 people suffering from the situation followed by Majuli with 65,000, Darrang with 41,400, Biswanath with 24,300, Dhemaji with 21,300, and Sivasagar with 17,800.

Several villages and hectares of crops have been destroyed till now. Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out and shelter camps are set on an extensive scale throughout the state providing help to anyone in need. Essential items are being delivered at multiple places. A total of 44 relief centres are set up across the state including 16 relief camps and 22 relief distribution centres.

Earlier on 30 August, Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged all the people to avoid NH 715 as Kaziranga Park is also one among one of the worst-hit regions.

Assam flood situation

After receiving heavy to heavy rainfall over the past few days, several districts in Assam are facing flood-like situations. Also, as stated by ASDMA, the Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries have swollen in the flood-hit districts following incessant rains in Assam adjoining Arunachal where erosion had affected dozens of villages in the Siang river belt. Ten of the flood hot regions were in Eastern Assam and three each in central and western Assam respectively.

(Image Credits: PTI)