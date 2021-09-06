Assam Floods: 457 Villages Affected; 14 Relief Camps Established In The State

Heavy floods have wreaked havoc in Assam with 457 villages affected across 12 districts, including Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Dhemaji. Nearly 25 revenue circles have been hit by the floods, informed the State Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

More about the damages caused by the flood

There are 14 relief centres and camps in the state to provide aid to those in need. Over 700 people are staying in these relief camps, out of which 314 have been set up in Chirang, followed by 125 in Dhemaji, 162 in Golaghat and 117 in Nagaon. One person has lost his life in Morigaon, as per the data provided by the authority.

According to the latest data provided by the state disaster management authority, the maximum number of people affected by the flood is from the Golaghat district, which stands at 29,857, while the lowest was recorded in Nagaon, with 185 people affected. While 10,536 people were affected in Morigaon, on the other hand, 15,981 hectares of cropland were destroyed due to the floods.

The situation has also affected the animals in the state and several casualties were reported. More than 1,78,434 animals are reported to have suffered in the Darrang, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Earlier developments in Assam floods

Following torrential rains over the last several days, Assam has seen a worst-case scenario, with several districts submerged. Flooding caused by severe rainfall has raised water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Thousands of individuals have been affected by the same.

As per the most recent report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in Assam appears to be stabilising. However, the Golaghat, Darrang and Morigoan districts continue to be the worst impacted places, and rescue activities are still underway. Additional progress is expected in the following days.

Flooding has also caused damage to roads, bridges and buildings, along with agricultural loss in communities. Meanwhile, many aid camps have been established around the state to provide residents with basic supplies such as water and food. The water level in rivers is still over the danger line, and precautions are being taken.

(Image Credit: PTI)