Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Inundated Areas In Karimganj, Vows Assistance

As Assam continues to combat the grim flood situation that surfaced in the state in the wake of incessant rains recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday continued his survey of the flood-hit regions, this time visiting the Srirampur village in Karimganj district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 28, visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali.

CM Sarma examined the flood situation in Srirampur village by boat along with his team as the areas surrounding the village remain submerged. CM Sarma also visited a school in the region which suffered heavy damage from the downpours, wherein he promised assistance to the school's management in revamping it.

Assam Floods: CM Sarma lauds citizens' resilience amidst crisis

Taking to Twitter later in the day, CM Sarma lauded the resilience that the people of Assam have displayed in these tough times. He wrote, "Reached out to affected people of flood-hit Srirampur village in Karimganj by boat as its surroundings are still submerged. Impressed to see the resilience of people who are coping with their hardships. Asked the DC to take necessary steps for relief."

Himanta Biswa Sarma directs swift supply of relief packages & compensation

During a virtual conference with deputy commissioners earlier, CM Sarma ensured that relief and rehabilitation is promptly being delivered to the flood-affected people. He also directed to carry out a swift assessment of the damage induced by the floods, so as to deliver the required compensation to the needy.

The deadline for the damage assessment has been set to July 15, which, the respective guardian ministers and secretaries will undersign by July 20, after which, the compensation will be distributed to those affected. The entire process will be completed by August 15.

Meanwhile, the total number of villages affected by the floods stands at 2,675 in 79 revenue circles, while 3.12 lakh people have been moved to over 560 relief camps, according to the government bulletin.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, SDRF, fire and emergency personnel, police force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are assisting the district administrations in rescue and relief operations. Indian Army personnel and IAF are also lending their help in the rescue and relief operations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rains which lashed the state from June 15 are the second such heavy spell of downpour in Assam in under a month, as incessant rains bashed the state in late May. Though the affected number of districts has reduced, over 29 lakh people still remain affected due to floods in the northeastern state.

As per the latest data from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Barpeta, Cachar and Nagaon are the worst flood-affected districts in Assam. In Cachar itself, 14,31,652 people have been reported to be affected by the flood, in Nagaon 5,19,463 and in Barpeta 4,00,502 people have been affected by the floods.