Assam Floods: Union Min Scindia Launches Emergency Flight Services Under UDAN Scheme

As incessant rain and floods continue to throw life out of gear in several parts of Assam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that an emergency flight service has been started between Guwahati and Silchar under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the cost per seat will be Rs 3,000. These flights were made to operate in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "To deal with the flood situation in Assam, an emergency flight service has been started between Guwahati and Silchar under the UDAN scheme. The cost of air ticket is only Rs.3000/-. It is hoped that this initiative of the government will help the families of the flood victims. @himantabiswa #udan."

IAF leads rescue efforts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been actively involved in flood relief efforts in Assam since May 15. The IAF has so far deployed one An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, one Chinook helicopter, and one ALH Dhruv to provide almost 30 tonnes of essential supplies in the heavily affected Haflong area and to evacuate 454 civilians. The Air Force continues its rescue and service operations in the flood-affected state.

On Friday, IAF also deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in order to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong. According to IAF officials, the choppers are also helping in evacuating the people stranded in the area.

Assam floods

The overall flood condition in Assam, on Friday, was slightly improved, however, the situation continues to remain grim in several districts such as Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, and Darrang districts. Due to heavy rains in the north-eastern state, over seven lakh people have been affected across 29 districts and have left ten people dead. People have taken refuge in relief camps set up in different districts of the state, where relief materials are also being distributed. It is pertinent to mention here that the north-eastern state is witnessing continuous heavy downpours and flooding that has led to landslides in several parts.